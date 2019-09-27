Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,884 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Corning were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.34. 178,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cross Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.