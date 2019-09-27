Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $2.15. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 47,902 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOR shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$4.40 to C$6.90 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.85 to C$3.75 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.54 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

