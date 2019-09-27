Couchain (COU) Hits One Day Volume of $18,095.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Couchain has a market capitalization of $13,325.00 and approximately $18,095.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Couchain has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.05450937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Couchain Profile

COU is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

