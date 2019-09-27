Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 9th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

FDEV stock opened at GBX 998 ($13.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 971.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.30. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82).

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 30,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48), for a total value of £309,600 ($404,547.24).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.