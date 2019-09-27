Credit Suisse Group Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $81.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.83.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.72. 131,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $77.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In related news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $62,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,732 shares of company stock worth $2,768,787 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 522,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.