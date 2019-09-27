Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Trading 2.1% Higher

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.41, 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1357 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

