Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,945.62

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,945.62 and traded as high as $4,882.80. Croda International shares last traded at $4,848.00, with a volume of 210,563 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,910 ($64.16).

The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,723.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,945.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 435 shares of company stock worth $2,031,438.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

