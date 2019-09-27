Crown Price Down 22.3% This Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Crown has a total market capitalization of $935,089.00 and $1,036.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,105.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.12 or 0.02719363 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00903588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,130,074 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.