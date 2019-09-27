CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 404 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 426,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,851,000 after buying an additional 126,272 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 341,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 77,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,738. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,122.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $2,611,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares in the company, valued at $57,995,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,936 shares of company stock worth $11,022,704. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

