CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JKHY. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.36. 557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.92. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $162.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

