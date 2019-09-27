CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $14.56. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 92,189 shares traded.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.31.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

