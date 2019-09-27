Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 778.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,124 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $272,912.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 25,445 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,291,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,559,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,352. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of BLD opened at $95.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.26. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.