Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 401.0% during the second quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 705,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,247,000 after buying an additional 564,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3,747.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 336,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 327,414 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 170.6% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 395,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 249,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 101.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

American Financial Group stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,207,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $12,180,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $16,053,399 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

