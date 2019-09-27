Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 36.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,482,000 after buying an additional 2,142,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,612,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,337,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,799,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,105,000 after buying an additional 341,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,462,000 after buying an additional 60,169 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $245.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.96. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The business had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total value of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $72,725,820. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Argus increased their price target on Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

