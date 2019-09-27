Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $6.17. Cushing Energy Income Cf shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 1,318 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Get Cushing Energy Income Cf alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cushing Energy Income Cf stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cushing Energy Income Cf were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.