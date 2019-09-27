Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

In other news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $67,733.18. Also, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $804,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -17.27.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

