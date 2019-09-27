CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Shares Down 6%

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) shares were down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 623,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 561,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVSI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $202.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of -0.31.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CV Sciences Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

