CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CVV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 46.69%.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.