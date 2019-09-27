Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.02

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.02 and traded as low as $4.31. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 12.3%.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

