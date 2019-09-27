Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. 113,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,197. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

