Cypress Capital Group Has $2.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.15. 42,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,569. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.49.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.