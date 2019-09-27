Cypress Capital Group Has $3.33 Million Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $99.03. 1,085,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,199. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.