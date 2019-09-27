Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 50,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 466,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,853. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

