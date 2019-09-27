Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 28,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.39. 144,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,163. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,045 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.