Cypress Capital Group Sells 128 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock worth $3,471,486 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.11. The company had a trading volume of 117,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.40. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $335.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

