Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the August 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,399.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Cypress Energy Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 148.75% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $111.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

