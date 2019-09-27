D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 60,450 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 602.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of Signature Bank worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Signature Bank by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Signature Bank by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Signature Bank by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. 779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

