D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 18,486 Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.54% of Axos Financial worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

