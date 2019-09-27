D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,541 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,497,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter valued at $2,150,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 135.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Cutler acquired 6,665 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,902.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.44. 3,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,120. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

