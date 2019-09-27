D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $9.86 Million Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,267 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,268,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $54,688,027.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 39,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,468,156 shares of company stock worth $58,105,028. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $906.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

