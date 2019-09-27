D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 146,018 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,018 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.