Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 9,469 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.29% of Hurco Companies worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 520.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hurco Companies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,990. The company has a market cap of $216.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.77. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.