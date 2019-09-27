Darrell & King LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Darrell & King LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 466,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

