Darrell & King LLC Has $27.85 Million Stock Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Darrell & King LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 932,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,409 shares during the period. Viacom makes up approximately 5.5% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Darrell & King LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 28.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viacom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Viacom in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viacom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.08. 109,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,810. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.