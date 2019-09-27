Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $31.86, approximately 30,107 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,929,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,760 in the last ninety days.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

