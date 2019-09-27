Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.67. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 653 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 25.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 153.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

