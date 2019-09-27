Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, 1,009,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,004,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.49 million.

In other Depomed news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel A. Peisert acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,320 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 11,153.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Depomed were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

