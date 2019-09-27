Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.54, approximately 370,881 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 490% from the average daily volume of 62,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,332,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,882.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harvey S. Kanter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,463 shares of company stock worth $131,017. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 345,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

