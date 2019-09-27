Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.30 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.15 ($8.31).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €6.80 ($7.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.94.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

