Deutsche Bank Reiterates €17.50 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

Deutsche Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G. HSBC set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.05 ($19.83).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

