Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €39.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €36.70 ($42.67) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

DBAN traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €31.65 ($36.80). 2,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,193. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €29.80 ($34.65) and a one year high of €35.95 ($41.80). The company has a market cap of $476.14 million and a PE ratio of 25.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.25.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.