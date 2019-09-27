DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,314. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

