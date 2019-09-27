DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $162.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average is $147.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

