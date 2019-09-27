DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daily Journal Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,364,000 after purchasing an additional 773,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,405,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $272.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

