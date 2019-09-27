DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 173,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $121.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

