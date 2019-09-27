DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,477,227,000 after buying an additional 1,715,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,104,000 after buying an additional 96,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,804,000 after buying an additional 6,087,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after buying an additional 1,203,997 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.26. 343,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,977,047. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $63.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.