DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 265 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday.

DFS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 4,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.50 ($3.38). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 224.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.62.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

