Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,315 ($43.32) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,419.67 ($44.68).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,282 ($42.89) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,388.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,295.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.48). The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,285 ($42.92) per share, with a total value of £985,500 ($1,287,730.30). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 22,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,509 ($45.85), for a total transaction of £796,648.27 ($1,040,962.07). Insiders bought 30,250 shares of company stock worth $99,401,584 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

