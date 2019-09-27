DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,729,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,030,000 after acquiring an additional 560,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,376,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 1,920,593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,320,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 379,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,904,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after buying an additional 1,998,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,005,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 144,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.