Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 target price on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 2.80. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

